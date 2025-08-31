Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 121: At the Edge of the Precipice
Eurabiamania 121: At the Edge of the Precipice

With Special Guest: Cleveland Blakemore
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Texas Arcane
Aug 31, 2025
This episode sees Ahnaf and Kenaz joined once again by our regular guest and friend Sir Cleveland Blakemore. As we speak France, Italy, Germany, and the UK are all on the edge of debt defaults, and there’s a roughly 100% chance those defaults will trigger a worldwide economic crash. Tune in to find out what happens next — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

