This episode sees Ahnaf and Kenaz joined once again by our regular guest and friend Sir Cleveland Blakemore. As we speak France, Italy, Germany, and the UK are all on the edge of debt defaults, and there’s a roughly 100% chance those defaults will trigger a worldwide economic crash. Tune in to find out what happens next — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 121: At the Edge of the Precipice
With Special Guest: Cleveland Blakemore
Aug 31, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Texas Arcane
Writes Vault-Co Communications Subscribe
