Eurabiamania 59: Putin Our Money Where Our Mouth Is
Eurabiamania 59: Putin Our Money Where Our Mouth Is

With Special Guest: Amerikanets
Nov 23, 2024
1
4
Transcript

As the Russo-Ukraine war grinds on, we’re all wondering what happens next. Substacker and Xitter big brain Amerikanets is here to offer his educated opinion on what went wrong and what’s likely to go wrong next.

Amerikanets | Ahnaf Ibn-Qais | Kenaz Filan

