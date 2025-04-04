Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 89: Happy Liberation Day 2
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:38:31
-2:38:31

Eurabiamania 89: Happy Liberation Day 2

With Special Guests: Aspen, Uncouth Barbarian, and Najjii
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
,
Uncouth Barbarian
, and
Aspen
Apr 04, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

While Kenaz was sleeping, the gang got together in a second Twitter space to continue our ongoing discussion of Liberation Day. Ahnaf was joined by Aspen, Najjii, and Uncouth Barbarian. Are you wondering what the heck Trump is doing right now? So are we… so hop in, ponder with us, and prepare for DOOM — but don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Aspen
Uncouth Barbarian
Writes Uncouth Barbarian Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Eurabiamania 88: Happy Liberation Day 1
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 87: War With Iran? Yeah, Good Luck With That
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn QaisAbu Khaldun, and Brecht Jonkers
Eurabiamania 86: Cleve Goes Back to Australia 1
  Kenaz FilanAhnaf Ibn QaisTexas Arcane, and Blue Vir
Eurabiamania 85: The Fall of the American Empire Part II
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 84: Dispatches from Xitter
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 83: The Second Council of Wizards
  Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Eurabiamania 82: Ready for Neomedievalism?
  Kenaz FilanBlue Vir, and Ahnaf Ibn Qais