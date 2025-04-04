While Kenaz was sleeping, the gang got together in a second Twitter space to continue our ongoing discussion of Liberation Day. Ahnaf was joined by Aspen, Najjii, and Uncouth Barbarian. Are you wondering what the heck Trump is doing right now? So are we… so hop in, ponder with us, and prepare for DOOM — but don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 89: Happy Liberation Day 2
With Special Guests: Aspen, Uncouth Barbarian, and Najjii
Apr 04, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Uncouth Barbarian
