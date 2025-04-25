Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 96: The Third Council of Wizards
1
5
0:00
-3:11:43

Eurabiamania 96: The Third Council of Wizards

With Very Special Guests: John Michael Greer and Malcom Kyeyune
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Apr 25, 2025
1
5
Share
Transcript

As the world sinks deeper into DOOM, the Council of Wizards has united for a third special meeting. Kenaz, Ahnaf, DOOMmeister John Michael Greer and DOOM scholar Malcom Kyeyune gather to determine what the future holds and how we might arm ourselves against the encroaching darkness. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture