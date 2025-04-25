As the world sinks deeper into DOOM, the Council of Wizards has united for a third special meeting. Kenaz, Ahnaf, DOOMmeister John Michael Greer and DOOM scholar Malcom Kyeyune gather to determine what the future holds and how we might arm ourselves against the encroaching darkness. Tune in, turn on, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 96: The Third Council of Wizards
With Very Special Guests: John Michael Greer and Malcom Kyeyune
Apr 25, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Writes The Fall of The West Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post