Notes 14 The Absurdity of Christ

It's a crazy story: a man was born of a Virgin and rose from the dead. Yet that crazy story has been told and retold for over 2,000 years. And is the absurdity of Christ greater than the absurdity of our world and our human condition? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
