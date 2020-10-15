Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Notes 14 The Absurdity of Christ
Notes 14 The Absurdity of Christ

Kenaz Filan
Oct 15, 2020

It's a crazy story: a man was born of a Virgin and rose from the dead. Yet that crazy story has been told and retold for over 2,000 years. And is the absurdity of Christ greater than the absurdity of our world and our human condition? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

