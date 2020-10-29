Notes 16 The Russian Revolution

In 1917 Tsar Nicholas II abdicated: a few months later the Romanovs were dead and Russia's Christians faced a campaign of persecution that would last for over seven decades and claim millions of lives. Today the Church is more powerful within the former Iron Curtain than it has been in centuries. Why did the Communists launch a war against God -- and why did they lose? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
