Notes 20 Thomas Malory and the Age of Chivalry

The man who codified the Arthurian Legend and brought the Round Table to vivid life was also a common criminal who spent a great deal of his life in and out of prison. Thomas Malory sought the Grail at a time when chivalry was dead. Can he help us find the Grail amidst our Waste Land? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes