Notes 20 Thomas Malory and the Age of Chivalry

Feb 07, 2021

The man who codified the Arthurian Legend and brought the Round Table to vivid life was also a common criminal who spent a great deal of his life in and out of prison. Thomas Malory sought the Grail at a time when chivalry was dead. Can he help us find the Grail amidst our Waste Land? --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

