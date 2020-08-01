Notes from the End of Time

Pontius Pilate asked “What is Truth?” Today we are told that Truth is contextual, Truth is shifting, Truth is a tool used by the strong to hold power over the weak. Like Pilate, we have turned away from inconvenient Truths. And today our nation, and the Truths we once held to be self-evident, are burning. Our only hope is to return to the Truth which Pilate washed off his hands. --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
