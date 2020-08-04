Notes from the End of Time Episode 3: Inside the Simulation

Today many scientists are wondering if we are living inside a computer simulation: Elon Musk famously claimed that the odds we are living in "base reality" are a billion to one. But what does it mean to live in a simulation -- and where do we find that base reality? References: Nick Bostrom, "Are You Living in a Computer Simulation?" https://www.simulation-argument.com/simulation.html G.K. Chesterton, *Heresies* https://www.gutenberg.org/files/470/470-h/470-h.htm Kenaz Filan, "Infinity in the Palm of your Hand" https://europaschildren.com/2020/07/25/infinity-in-the-palm-of-your-hand/ Martin Heidegger, "Only a God Can Save Us" http://www.ditext.com/heidegger/interview.html Martin Heidegger, "The Question Concerning Technology" https://simondon.ocular-witness.com/wp-content/uploads/2008/05/question_concerning_technology.pdf Joshua Rothman, "What are the Odds We Are Living in a Computer Simulation?" New Yorker, June 9, 2016 https://www.newyorker.com/books/joshua-rothman/what-are-the-odds-we-are-living-in-a-computer-simulation --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
