Notes from the End of Time Episode 3: Inside the Simulation
Notes from the End of Time Episode 3: Inside the Simulation

Aug 04, 2020

Today many scientists are wondering if we are living inside a computer simulation: Elon Musk famously claimed that the odds we are living in "base reality" are a billion to one. But what does it mean to live in a simulation -- and where do we find that base reality? References: Nick Bostrom, "Are You Living in a Computer Simulation?" https://www.simulation-argument.com/simulation.html G.K. Chesterton, *Heresies* https://www.gutenberg.org/files/470/470-h/470-h.htm Kenaz Filan, "Infinity in the Palm of your Hand" https://europaschildren.com/2020/07/25/infinity-in-the-palm-of-your-hand/ Martin Heidegger, "Only a God Can Save Us" http://www.ditext.com/heidegger/interview.html Martin Heidegger, "The Question Concerning Technology" https://simondon.ocular-witness.com/wp-content/uploads/2008/05/question_concerning_technology.pdf Joshua Rothman, "What are the Odds We Are Living in a Computer Simulation?" New Yorker, June 9, 2016 https://www.newyorker.com/books/joshua-rothman/what-are-the-odds-we-are-living-in-a-computer-simulation --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

