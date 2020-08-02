Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Notes From The End of Time Episode 2: Louis IX and the Talmuds
Kenaz Filan
Aug 02, 2020

In 1240 King Louis IX (better known as St. Louis) ordered every Talmud in France burned. This episode explores why he made that decision, and what we can learn from that tragedy. --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/kenaz-filan/message

