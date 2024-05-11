Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
When East Meets West Episode 9
When East Meets West Episode 9

Celebrating 9 Weeks of DOOM with a Returning Guest
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
May 11, 2024
Kenaz and Ahnaf are once again joined by our friend Jamahiriyah. We talk about Donald Trump, the continuing embarrassment that is the Biden administration, Israel’s possible futures, and more.

If you have any questions or comments concerning this or any of our podcasts, feel free to drop us a line. We’re also happy to hear any suggestions you may have for future topics.

Until next week’s DOOM cometh, here’s where you can find us on Substack:

  • Ahnaf: https://open.substack.com/pub/thefallofthewest

  • Jamahiriyah: https://open.substack.com/pub/jamahiriya

  • Kenaz: https://open.substack.com/pub/kenazfilan

