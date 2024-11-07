Subscribe
Eurabiamania 55: Trump is Back and the Left Can't Stand It
With a Mystery Special Guest
19 hrs ago
•
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
,
Uncouth Barbarian
, and
Texas Arcane
5
3:08:38
The Coalition of the Worthless
The Opposite of Supremacy is Inferiority
Nov 4
•
Kenaz Filan
27
Eurabiamania 54: The European Canon is Here
With Special Guest: Alexander Wolfheze
Nov 2
•
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Alexander Wolfheze
9
2:17:43
October 2024
Eurabiamania 53: The Four Horsemen of Doom
Special Guests: Samara and Cleveland Blakemore
Oct 26
•
Kenaz Filan
,
Texas Arcane
,
Samara
, and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
8
2:06:57
Optimists, Pessimists, and Dei ex Machina
Only a God can save them
Oct 26
•
Kenaz Filan
16
Eurabiamania 52: Why the West Can't Win
With Special Guest: Fadi Lama
Oct 24
•
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Fadi Lama
13
3:01:08
Eurabiamania 51: We Promised You Warlords
With Special Guest: John Carter
Oct 19
•
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
John Carter
22
3:03:01
Eurabiamania 50: Fifty Shades of DOOM
Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore and Tree of Woe
Oct 17
•
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
,
Tree of Woe
, and
Texas Arcane
9
2:13:27
Review: "The Good Shepherd: Jesus Christ in Islam" by Bilal Muhammad
Spoiler Alert: Buy This Book Immediately
Oct 15
•
Kenaz Filan
19
The First Casualty of War
The truth about Hurricane Helene is out there... somewhere
Oct 13
•
Kenaz Filan
43
When East Meets West 49
With Special Guest: Samara
Oct 12
•
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and
Samara
7
3:40:26
Eurabiamania 48: Workers of the World, Unite
With Special Guest: Eddie Liger
Oct 10
•
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
7
1:54:06
