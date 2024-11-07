Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Eurabiamania 55: Trump is Back and the Left Can't Stand It
With a Mystery Special Guest
  
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Uncouth Barbarian
, and 
Texas Arcane
1
3:08:38
The Coalition of the Worthless
The Opposite of Supremacy is Inferiority
  
Kenaz Filan
5
Eurabiamania 54: The European Canon is Here
With Special Guest: Alexander Wolfheze
  
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and 
Alexander Wolfheze
2
2:17:43

October 2024

Eurabiamania 53: The Four Horsemen of Doom
Special Guests: Samara and Cleveland Blakemore
  
Kenaz Filan
Texas Arcane
Samara
, and 
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
2
2:06:57
Optimists, Pessimists, and Dei ex Machina
Only a God can save them
  
Kenaz Filan
3
Eurabiamania 52: Why the West Can't Win
With Special Guest: Fadi Lama
  
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and 
Fadi Lama
3
3:01:08
Eurabiamania 51: We Promised You Warlords
With Special Guest: John Carter
  
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and 
John Carter
5
3:03:01
Eurabiamania 50: Fifty Shades of DOOM
Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore and Tree of Woe
  
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Tree of Woe
, and 
Texas Arcane
4
2:13:27
Review: "The Good Shepherd: Jesus Christ in Islam" by Bilal Muhammad
Spoiler Alert: Buy This Book Immediately
  
Kenaz Filan
2
The First Casualty of War
The truth about Hurricane Helene is out there... somewhere
  
Kenaz Filan
2
When East Meets West 49
With Special Guest: Samara
  
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
, and 
Samara
2
3:40:26
Eurabiamania 48: Workers of the World, Unite
With Special Guest: Eddie Liger
  
Kenaz Filan
 and 
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
1
1:54:06
© 2024 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture